Sports Sportscast - Wednesday, March 30 Sports news and highlights from Wednesday, March 30. MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island's Brea Beal prepares for Final Four with South CarolinaCaitlin Clark - Naismith Player of the Year votingIllinois give Underwood contract extensionOgundele leaving IowaLemay named Newman head coach