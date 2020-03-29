Sportscast March 29, 2020

Mateo Rascon, from Burlington, qualified for his second National Drive, Chip and Putt competition. The event is the Sunday before The Masters at Augusta National. This years event has been cancelled, but Mateo is staying positive through it all. Darius King, a thrower for the Northern Iowa Track team, qualified for the National Indoor meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The NCAA cancelled all it's Championships for the rest of the year, leaving Darius to wonder what could've been this year. Luke Yaklich has been nemaed the Men's Basketball Coach at UIC. Yaklich started coaching at the high school level which included 3 years at Sterling.