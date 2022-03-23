x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Sportscast - Wednesday, March 23

Sports news and highlights from Wednesday, March 23.

MOLINE, Ill. —

  • Rock Island's Chrislyn Carr to enter transfer portal
  • Illinois football lands 4-star running back, in-state commit Kaden Feagin

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Sportscast - Wednesday, March 23