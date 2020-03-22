Sportscast March 21, 2020

Marquisha Harris a 2011 Moline Grad played Professional Basketball in Spain. She met he Fiancé while over there. Now she worries about him and his family as they are sheltered in place due to the Corona Virus. QC Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland goes "Off the Kuff." Find out how he got involved with the indoor game and what franchise he could own if money was not an option. Vote for a unique MTI Score Standout.