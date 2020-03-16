Quad City Storm has their season cancelled as the Southern Professional Hockey League shuts it down for the year. A Minor League Player in the New York Yankees tested positive for the Corona virus. NFL players ratify a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Illinois Basketball disappointed the season was cancelled, thinking they had a team that could've made a deep post season run.
Sportscast March 15, 2020
