Sportscast March 15, 2020

SPHL cancels season. MiLB player has COVID-19. NFL has new CBA. Illinois disappointed season was cancelled.

Quad City Storm has their season cancelled as the Southern Professional Hockey League shuts it down for the year. A Minor League Player in the New York Yankees tested positive for the Corona virus.  NFL players ratify a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.  Illinois Basketball disappointed the season was cancelled, thinking they had a team that could've made a deep post season run.