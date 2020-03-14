High School Spring Sports are suspended until the end of the month. Illinois wraps up their basketball season. The Masters is postponed. Quad City Steamwheelers are waiting to hear what will happen to games this season. Quad City Storm are also waiting to hear from league officials for the rest of their season. Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star game has been cancelled.
Sportscast March 13, 2020
