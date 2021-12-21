Sports Sportscast - Monday, Dec. 20th Sports news and highlights from Monday, December 20th. MOLINE, Ill. — Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. BearsWestern Illinois Football names new head coachGirl's Shootout PreviewBoy's high school basketball: Riverdale vs. Bureau ValleyKeegan Murray named BIG Player of the Week Related Articles MTI Score Standout Tiger Woods back playing golf, 10 months after injuring his leg in car accident A lot of green to go around: 2021 John Deere Classic raises $12.6M for QC charities