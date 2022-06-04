Sports Sportscast - Wednesday, April 6 QC River Bandits media day, Steamwheelers eager to get back on track, Bix 7 adding a new event this year and Alleman introduces its new head basketball coach. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video MOLINE, Ill. — QC River Bandits Media DaySteamwheelers showing promiseBix 7 adds new eventAlleman hires Rick Thomas as new head basketball head coach ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles 2022 Masters Preview with Bob Harig: Tiger Woods expectations; How to succeed at Augusta Opening week for the QC River Bandits: Here's everything you need to know South Carolina win at NCAA championship becomes most-watched women's finale in nearly 20 years