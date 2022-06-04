x
Sportscast - Wednesday, April 6

QC River Bandits media day, Steamwheelers eager to get back on track, Bix 7 adding a new event this year and Alleman introduces its new head basketball coach.

MOLINE, Ill. —

  • QC River Bandits Media Day
  • Steamwheelers showing promise
  • Bix 7 adds new event
  • Alleman hires Rick Thomas as new head basketball head coach

