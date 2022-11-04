Sports Sportscast - Monday, April 11 Sports news and highlights from Monday, April 11. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island vs. Rockridge softballPleasant Valley vs. Bettendorf boys soccerQuad City Storm prepare for first playoff appearance in six years ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles NFL Mock Draft Monday: Four edge rushers off the board first | Locked On NFL Draft podcast Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 QC Steamwheelers pick up revenge win against Sioux City Storm