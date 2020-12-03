Special Olympics canceled amid coronavirus concerns

The decision to cancel the event was determined after several people in Iowa contracted the coronavirus.

Special Olympics Iowa has canceled the 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament due to increased concern over the risks of the coronavirus spreading.

The event was to be held Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.

President and CEO of Special Olympics John Kliegl said, "the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff and partners is our top priority," in a statement.

Kliegl said in the statement that the organization was previously monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and was developing strategies to safely proceed with the tournament.

The decision to cancel the event was determined after several people in Iowa contracted the coronavirus, the statement said.

"We no longer believe that we can prudently proceed with the tournament and be sure we are providing a safe and healthy environment, regardless of what precautionary steps and/or preventative measures we might implement," Kliegl said.