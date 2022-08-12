Southeast Little League heading to World Series after Midwest Region win

The Davenport-based Little League team is heading to the World Series in Pennsylvania after a narrow victory at the regional championship.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Young Iowa baseball players are ready to make waves at the international stage as they head to the Little League World Series next week.

On Friday, Aug. 12, the Southeast Little League team, based out of Davenport and playing for the state of Iowa, claimed the crown of Midwest Region champion in a narrow 4-3 victory over Missouri.

Missouri took a 0-1 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, which Iowa responded to with two runs in the 4th inning and another in the 5th.

In the bottom of the 6th, Missouri tied the game with two runs, but Iowa jumped back ahead with a run in the top of the 7th.

Iowa's defenses proceeded to hold Missouri scoreless in the bottom of the 7th, securing the regional victory 4-3.

The Little League World Series begins on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Southeast Little Leagues' first match at the final tournament will be against Great Lakes Region champion Indiana on Thursday, Aug. 18.