Messi in the Midwest | Here's where you could go see him play

After an astounding career in Europe and a 2022 World Cup win with Argentina, Messi will play in America for the first time. Here's where Iowans could watch him.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In case you haven't heard, a living legend is coming to America's professional soccer league — and soon, the Midwest.

Lionel Messi announced Wednesday he's headed to Inter Miami FC and joining Major League Soccer.

After an astounding career in Europe and a 2022 World Cup win with Argentina, Messi will play in the United States for the first time in his 19-year tenure.

Why is Messi going to Inter Miami FC so significant?

Simply put, Messi is a big deal.

With a career consisting of 806 goals and more than 1,000 games with FC Barcelona, PSG and Argentina's national team combined, he's considered a soccer great alongside Pele, Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly rejected offers from his former team, Barcelona, and the Saudi Pro League.

Reportedly, it took months of convincing from MLS, Inter Miami ownership, Adidas and Apple to convince the left-footed forward to make the leap.

So what does he get out of it? Likely, a high salary — and maybe even a cut of Apple's MLS broadcasting partnership fees.

Miami is co-owned by David Beckham, who joined MLS with the LA Galaxy in 2007, and fueled the league's Designated Player rule.

The rule allows clubs to sign up to three players exceeding the league's salary cap, meaning international stars like Messi and Beckham can play despite their towering net worth.

Ticket prices for Miami games across the country are skyrocketing from the news, according to a tweet from TickPick, which is an online marketplace for tickets.

Lionel Messi is reported to sign with Inter Miami 🔥



This is the impact on ticket prices:



Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul on 7/21 ***



Cheapest ticket sold before news: $29

Cheapest ticket now available: $329



New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami on 8/26



Cheapest ticket sold before… — TickPick (@TickPick) June 7, 2023

What teams are in the MLS?

There are 29 teams in the MLS, with six squads based in the Midwest.

They are:

Where could I see Messi play?

There are only three upcoming games in the Midwest where Messi might be playing, and ticket prices are rising.