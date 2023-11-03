Seneca Wallace to return to Iowa to host football academy and combine

Former Cyclone quarterback and 14-year NFL veteran Seneca Wallace is giving young football players in Iowa a chance to showcase their skills next month.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa State University and NFL quarterback Seneca Wallace is returning to Iowa to host a football academy and combine.

The event will take place at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex on March 11 for athletes grades 6-11.

"From the 40, to the bench press, to the broad jump, the same evaluation process that's going to begin next week for the NFL players is going to be the same process for these high school kids," Wallace said.

Wallace played college football at Iowa State from 2001-2002, before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

During his time in the NFL, Wallace played for the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

Wallace notes recruiting has changed so much since his playing days and getting exposure is extremely important. By hosting a combine in Iowa, he's looking to help area athletes gain more exposure and experience.

"There are diamonds in the rough up there in Iowa," Wallace said. "I can go find me a skill position player. I can go find me a lineman. But, that process has to start early and they have to have the understanding of what this looks like."

The combine will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Find more information on how to sign up HERE.