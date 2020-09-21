Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Contests & Deals
Crime
Entertainment
GMQC
Hard Work & Determination
Life
Nation World
Podcasts
Politics
School Zone
Latest News Stories
Rock Island dog park hosts fundraiser
Rock Island dog park hosts fundraiser
Weather
Back
Forecast
Bridges & Traffic
Closings & Delays
Maps
Weather Kids
Three Degree Guarantee
Live Cams
Latest Weather Stories
Relentless storms leaving citizens exhausted
Choppy ocean slams into rocky shore
Sports
Back
The Score
Real-Time Scores
Latest Sports Stories
The Score Week 4
Score Standout
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Brewed
MyTV 8-3
Latest News Stories
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
Trump pledges woman for Supreme Court, pushes Senate to move on pick
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Davenport, IA »
57°
Davenport, IA »
Weather
Closings
Voter Guide
As Seen On TV
Pay It Forward
Skilled to Work
In The Kitchen
Jefferson Awards
Let's Move QC
This Week
Deals
VERIFY
Features
Your Health
Your Money
Gift Of Giving
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
WQAD.com
Sports
Score Standout
Vote for this weeks Score Standouts. Polls open until Thursday at Noon.
WQAD would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow