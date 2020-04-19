Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Contests & Deals
Crime
Entertainment
GMQC
Hard Work & Determination
Life
Nation World
Podcasts
Politics
School Zone
Latest News Stories
Flags in Illinois fly at half-staff through Sunday, April 19 for remembrance
John Deere Classic's Birdies for Charity Program More Important Than Ever in 2020
Weather
Back
Forecast
Bridges & Traffic
Closings & Delays
Maps
Weather Kids
Three Degree Guarantee
Live Cams
Latest Weather Stories
Warmth continues to build for next week, more shower chances
Warmth builds to end the weekend. More shower chances next week
Sports
Back
The Score
Real-Time Scores
Latest Sports Stories
School fields across Illinois light up in solidarity for students and athletes missing their final days of high school
JDC still planned to go on as normal
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Brewed
MyTV 8-3
Latest News Stories
Warmth continues to build for next week, more shower chances
Protesters, Trump pressure states to reopen; Celebs host 'One World: Together At Home'
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Davenport, IA »
56°
Davenport, IA »
Weather
Closings
As Seen On TV
Pay It Forward
Skilled to Work
In The Kitchen
Jefferson Awards
Let's Move QC
This Week
8 in the Air
VERIFY
Features
Your Health
Your Money
Gift Of Giving
WQAD.com
sports
Score Standout
This week's Score Standout focuses on Friday's "Be the Light" movement
WQAD would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow