'This means everything to us' | Scales Mound showing support for Hornets basketball at State

Fans made the 4-hour trip to Champaign to watch their team play in the state semifinal match and now-upcoming championship.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — On Thursday, residents from Scales Mound made the 4-hour trip to Champaign to watch their high school basketball team battle their way through the State tournament.

Andrea Pickle, a 4th-grade teacher from the area, says the community is in full support of the Hornets and that it brings her joy to see her former students play for the state championship.

“To have this opportunity is unbelievable,” Pickle said. “We thought last year was our only chance at this but we’re back again and we are super happy for the kids.”

Last year, the team placed 3rd in the state. Fans said the team does a good job representing the tiny town of 420 people. This year, 70 students are enrolled at the high school.

Lisa Oellerich, a teacher at the high school, made the trip to the State Farm Center to show her support for the team and said the high school is the heart of the town.

“The school is the lifeblood of our town,” Oellerich said. “It doesn't matter what event is happening. The entire town will be there to witness it and to support our Hornets.”

Oellerich describes the students as "caring young men who are always making time to thank fans for their support throughout the season."

The Hornets defeated the Tuscola Warriors 40-27 in Thursday afternoon semifinal match. They will face off against the Gibault Hawks on Saturday for the Class 1A Championship.

If the Hornets win, they will become the smallest school in IHSA history to win a state championship.