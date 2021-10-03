Roy Marble family upset over Luka Garza's number retiring honor, Iowa's AD apologizes

Iowa's athletic director has apologized to the family of Hawkeyes basketball great Roy Marble.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has apologized to the family of Hawkeyes basketball great Roy Marble for any hard feelings caused by the retirement of star player Luka Garza’s number.

Garza recently broke the career scoring record held by Marble and is the two-time Big Ten player of the year. Iowa announced after Sunday’s home win against Wisconsin that no one in the basketball program would wear Garza's No. 55 after this season.