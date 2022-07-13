Local rolle bolle clubs celebrate league's 100th anniversary

The Western Illinois League, which features four different clubs around the Quad Cities, celebrated its centennial with a tournament in Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — A unique sport with a foothold in the Quad Cities is celebrating 100 years of the regional league.

Rolle Bolle is a sport native to Canada and the upper American Midwest, and one of its major leagues, the Western Illinois League, turned 100 years old.

The anniversary also saw a tournament that gathered competitors from Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Canada in preparation for the World Rolle Bolle Tournament that's coming up this weekend in Annawan.

The Quad City area is one of rolle bolle's biggest hubs, according to the community.

The sport operates similarly to bocci ball or horseshoes, where players bowl beveled, curving bolles toward a stake, and the team with the closest bolle takes the point.