GENESEO, Ill. — In Tuesday softball, Rockridge and Geneseo softball both picked up conference wins Tuesday night.

In the Three Rivers Conference, Rockridge defeated Riverdale 11-1 to move to 10-1 on the year.

In the Western Big Six, Geneseo defeated Moline 14-0 to move to 10-2 on the year.

Rockridge returns home Wednesday to host Sterling, while Geneseo will hit the road to Rock Island on Wednesday.