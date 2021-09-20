River Bandits enter championship series with Midwest League's best record

The Quad Cities River Bandits will take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a best-of-five championship series.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The River Bandits journey towards a 12th league title in team history takes another step forward on Tuesday as they begin a best-of-five series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the Midwest League Championship.

Despite a global pandemic and restructuring of minor league baseball, the River Bandits have posted a league best 77-41 record in their first season as a High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Their opponent (Cedar Rapids Kernels) finished with the league's second-best record (67-53) this season.

On paper, the matchup will feature arguably the Midwest League's best offense versus the best pitching staff.

Of the 12 teams in the High-A Central league, the River Bandits are top-3 in some major offensive categories while the Kernels posted some of the league's best pitching statistics.

Midwest League Rankings

River Bandits Hitting

Batting Average (.261-1st)

Runs (709-1st)

Home Runs (144-3rd)

OPS (.794-2nd)

Kernels Hitting

Batting Average (.244-5th)

Runs (603-5th)

Home Runs (161-2nd)

OPS (.758-3rd)

River Bandits Pitching

ERA (4.15-4th)

WHIP (1.30-3rd)

Opp. Batting Average (.229-3rd)

Kernels Pitching

ERA (3.88-1st)

WHIP (1.24-1st)

Opp. Batting Average (.221-1st)

In 24 meetings this season, the River Bandits own a 17-7 record against the Kernels.

The last time these two clubs met on September 5, the River Bandits won 6-4 on the road. Both teams split that six-game series from August 31-September 5 with three wins a piece.

The River Bandits will have home-field advantage in the best-of-five championship series beginning on Tuesday, September 21.

The first two games of the series will be played in Cedar Rapids, with Game 3 scheduled at Modern Woodman Park.

If necessary, Games 4 and 5 will also be in the Quad Cities.

Regardless of whether or not they win Games 1 and 2, the River Bandits will have the opportunity to win the league title in front of a home crowd at 90-year-old Modern Woodmen Park.

Midwest League Championship Series Schedule

Game 1: (Tues, September 21) 6:35 p.m. Quad Cities @ Cedar Rapids

Game 2: (Weds, September 22) 6:35 p.m. Quad Cities @ Cedar Rapids

Game 3: (Fri, September 24) 6:30 p.m. Cedar Rapids @ Quad Cities

*Game 4: (Sat, September 25) 6:30 p.m. Cedar Rapids @ Quad Cities*

*Game 5: (Sun, September 26) 6:30 p.m. Cedar Rapids @ Quad Cities*