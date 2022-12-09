River Bandits fans react as last game of 2022 season comes to close

The team played their last game of the year Sunday against the Peoria Chiefs, winning 12-11.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Sept. 11 rain did not keep people away from America's pastime.

The Quad Cities River Bandits played its last game of the 2022 season at Modern Woodmen Park, facing off against the Peoria Chiefs.

Fans braved the rain, which only delayed the game by an hour-and-a-half as the weather cleared up.

The game had the biggest merchandise giveaway of the year, but spectators came to the park for more than one reason.

"I just love meeting everybody in the community," said Patrick Miller, who works for Window World, a River Bandits sponsor. "Seeing clients of mine that are at games. [I've] run into a lot of people that we've gotten to place windows for, and it's just a really nice experience."

Players from the new 12U Division of the Midwest Sluggers, a youth softball team gave several reasons: hanging out with each other, getting to know each other, making new friends and meeting new people.

Fan Jamie Edmonson and her two sons went to nine other games in the 2022 season, and brought their new puppy Buckley to his first game. For them, every game is fun.

"We love to come out here, just to spend time together," Edmonson said.

And even after the season's over, their family will be back for something special.

"These guys are looking forward to October - they have the Great River Challenge here at the park where these two both get to participate," Edmonson said. "It's a league for kids and adults with disabilities. So they let them come out and they play games on the field. So it's really exciting. It's a fun thing for them to do."

The River Bandits won their game against Peoria 12-11.