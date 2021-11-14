River Bandits second baseman Michael Massey earns first Gold Glove in team history

The Quad Cities infielder was one of nine players among the 120 minor league affiliates to receive Gold Glove honors.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fresh off their High-A Central championship victory, River Bandits infielder Michael Massey earned another piece of hardware by becoming the team's first-ever Gold Glove recipient.

Massey was one of nine 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners chosen as the best defenders among the 120 Minor League Baseball teams.

The 23-year-old led all MiLB second basemen with a career-best .989 fielding percentage in 81 games played this season, committing just three errors in 284 fielding attempts.

Massey was part of a strong middle infield for the Bandits who tied for the league lead with 86 double plays.

In two professional seasons, Massey owns a .982 career fielding percentage, totaling seven errors across 907.2 defensive innings (394 chances).

Massey's offensive production was a big part of the team's dominance throughout the season. In 439 plate appearances he slashed .289/.351/.531 with 21 homers and 87 RBIs.

The solid campaign from Massey led to a selection on the 2021 High-A Central Postseason All-Star team. He was one of four Quad Cities' players to receive those honors.

The others included first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, catcher Logan Porter, and pitcher Anthony Veneziano. Chris Widger was also named High-A Central Manager of the Year.