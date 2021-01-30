Reports: Former Dodger Joc Pederson signs one-year deal with Chicago Cubs

Sources told ESPN and other publications that the former Dodgers outfielder has taken a $7M deal with the Cubs for 2021.

According to multiple sources in the sports world, former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson has signed on with the Chicago Cubs for 2021 season.

According to several major publications, such as ESPN and MLB.com, Pederson, who rested in Free Agency after he became known for his performance and role in the Dodger's victory at the 2020 World Series, signed a one-year contract with the Cubs on Friday, January 29.

Pederson is expected to fill a hole in the roster made when former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber went into free agency in December 2020, due to their shared position and similar statistics.