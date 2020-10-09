Thursday marks a rare day in the sports world

It was just a few weeks ago that sporting events were few and far between.
RELATED: More sports coverage from WKYC
Now, there are almost too many to keep up with.
With the 2020 NFL season kicking off on Thursday, the NBA playoffs and MLB regular season still in full effect and tennis' U.S. Open still ongoing, there will be no shortage of sports to be found on television on Thursday night. With that in mind, let's take a look at Thursday's schedule, which marks a rare day on the sports calendar.
NFL
Event: 2020 Kickoff Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
NBA
Event: Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
College Football
Event: Miami (Fla.) vs. UAB
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ACC Network
MLB
Event: 12 regular-season games
Time: 2:15 p.m. ET-9:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: Various channels
Tennis
Event: Women's U.S. Open Semifinals
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (Jennifer Brady vs. Naomi Osaka), 9:00 p.m. (Serena Williams vs. Victoria Azarenka)
TV channel: ESPN