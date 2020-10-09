x
Thursday marks a rare day in the sports world

There will be no shortage of sports to be found on TV on Thursday.

It was just a few weeks ago that sporting events were few and far between.

Now, there are almost too many to keep up with.

With the 2020 NFL season kicking off on Thursday, the NBA playoffs and MLB regular season still in full effect and tennis' U.S. Open still ongoing, there will be no shortage of sports to be found on television on Thursday night. With that in mind, let's take a look at Thursday's schedule, which marks a rare day on the sports calendar.

NFL

Event: 2020 Kickoff Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

NBA

Event: Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

College Football

Event: Miami (Fla.) vs. UAB

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

MLB

Event: 12 regular-season games

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET-9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: Various channels

Tennis

Event: Women's U.S. Open Semifinals

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (Jennifer Brady vs. Naomi Osaka), 9:00 p.m. (Serena Williams vs. Victoria Azarenka)

TV channel: ESPN

