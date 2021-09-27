Quad City Storm set for return after last season's COVID-19 cancellation

The Quad City Storm will take the ice this season after last year's COVID-19 cancellation.

MOLINE, Ill. — After one season of absence, hockey is set for a return to the Quad Cities.

The Quad City Storm announced on Monday that single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2021-22 regular season.

This will be the fourth season for the Storm in the Quad Cities, but just the third season of games played after the 2020-21 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19.

An affiliate of the Southern Professional Hockey League, the Storm replaced the Quad City Mallards in 2018 after the latter's ownership ceased operations due to reported financial losses.

The Storm will play 56 regular season games, with Opening Night set for October 15 against the Evansville Thunderbolts at the TaxSlayer Center. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a season magnet schedule.