Quad City Storm announces cancellation of rest of 2019-2020 season

The Quad City Storm announced in a press release on Sunday, March 15th that it is cancelling the rest of the 2019-2020 season. The move comes as many other athletic teams and sporting leagues across the country have cancelled matches or banned spectators due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Storm management issued that statement with the following quote: ""It is with heavy hearts we announce the remainder of the 2019-2020 season has been cancelled per the decision made earlier today by the SPHL. We are incredibly disappointed for our fans, players and staff but fully support the leagues decision to ensure the well-being of everyone involved. We are committed to taking the steps to do what is right for our greatest fans and supporters."

Sponsors, groups and season ticket holders will be contacted by the Storm front office this week. Anyone who bought single game tickets online through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within five to seven business days. Tickets purchased through the box office must be returned to the Taxslayer Center for a refund.