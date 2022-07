Quad City Storm releases 2022-2023 schedule, begins play October 21

The hockey team starts the season on Friday, October 21 against the depending SPHL champion Peoria Rivermen.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from May 6.

The Quad City Storm has released its schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, set to begin in late October.

The hockey team published its game schedule on Wednesday, July 13; over three months out from their first match on Friday, October 21 against the reigning Southern Professional Hockey League champions, the Peoria Rivermen.

Following opening day, the team is on the road to Peoria to play the Rivermen on their home turn before traveling to Vermillion County.

This season's schedule has 28 home games, consisting of 12 Friday games, 9 Saturday games, 3 Sunday games, and 4 Thursday games. Normal start times for each day are 7:10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:10 p.m. on Sundays, and 6:10 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Storm will host a record of eight different opponents on the home ice at the TaxSlayer Center; that includes the Hunstville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears, Roanoke Railyard Dawgs, Vermillion County Bobcats, Evansville Thunderbolts, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Fayetteville Marksmen and Peoria Rivermen.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 21, 2022, Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Saturday, October 22, 2022, Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday, October 28, 2022, Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Saturday, October 29, 2022, Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Sunday, October 30, 2022, Quad City vs. Evansville - 2:10

Friday, November 4, 2022, Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Saturday, November 5, 2022, Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Thursday, November 10, 2022, Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 6:10

Friday, November 11, 2022, Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Sunday November 13, 2022, Quad City @ Evansville - 3:00

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Friday, November 25, 2022, Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday, November 26, 2022, Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Friday December 2, 2022, Quad City @ Evansville - 7:00

Saturday December 3, 2022, Quad City @ Evansville - 7:00

Friday, December 9, 2022, Quad City vs. Knoxville - 7:10

Saturday, December 10, 2022, Quad City vs. Knoxville - 7:10

Thursday, December 15, 2022, Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday, December 16, 2022, Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday, December 17, 2022, Quad City @ Evansville - 7:00

Thursday, December 22, 2022, Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 6:10

Friday, December 23, 2022, Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Thursday, December 29, 2022, Quad City @ Roanoke - 7:05

Friday, December 30, 2022, Quad City @ Roanoke - 7:05

Saturday, December 31, 2022, Quad City @ Fayetteville - 6:00

Friday, January 6, 2023, Quad City vs. Fayetteville - 7:10

Saturday, January 7, 2023, Quad City vs. Fayetteville - 7:10

Sunday, January 8, 2023, Quad City vs. Fayetteville- 2:10

Friday, January 13, 2023, Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Saturday, January 14, 2023, Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Thursday, January 19, 2023, Quad City vs. Peoria - 6:10

Friday, January 20, 2023, Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Saturday, January 21, 2023, Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Friday, January 27, 2023, Quad City @ Birmingham - 7:00

Saturday, January 28, 2023, Quad City @ Birmingham - 7:00

Saturday, February 4, 2023, Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Friday, February 10, 2023, Quad City @ Evansville - 7:00

Saturday, February 11, 2023, Quad City vs. Evansville - 7:10

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Friday, February 17, 2023, Quad City vs. Roanoke - 7:10

Saturday, February 18, 2023, Quad City vs. Roanoke - 7:10

Thursday, February 23, 2023, Quad City vs. Peoria - 6:10

Sunday, February 26, 2023, Quad City @ Evansville - 3:00

Friday, March 3, 2023, Quad City vs. Pensacola - 7:10

Saturday, March 4, 2023, Quad City vs. Pensacola - 7:10

Sunday, March 5, 2023, Quad City vs. Pensacola - 2:10

Friday, March 10, 2023, Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday, March 11, 2023, Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday, March 17, 2023, Quad City @ Knoxville - 7:35

Saturday, March 18, 2023, Quad City @ Knoxville - 7:35

Friday, March 24, 2023, Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday, March 25, 2023, Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Friday, March 31, 2023, Quad City @ Fayetteville - 7:15

Saturday, April 1, 2023, Quad City @ Fayetteville - 6:00

Friday, April 7, 2023, Quad City vs. Huntsville - 7:10

Saturday, April 8, 2023, Quad City vs. Huntsville - 7:10