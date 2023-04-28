The Quad Cities has a connection to the NFL Draft

The first ever National Football League game was played at Douglas Park in Rock Island in September of 1920.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Did you know the history of the National Football League has close ties to the Quad Cities?

The first ever NFL game was actually held in Rock Island, Illinois at Douglas Park in September of 1920, between the Rock Island Independents and the St. Paul Ideals.

A reenactment is held at the park every fall, to remember the deep roots the NFL has to the Quad Cities. Players where vintage uniforms and even use a replica football from the era.

In 2019, Augustana College hosted round six of the NFL Draft. Augie-alum-turned-NFL-quarterback Ken Anderson announced the pick for the Cincinnati Bengals.

As of the first round of the draft on Thursday, April 27 DL Lukas Van Ness and LB Jack Campbell from the University of Iowa were drafted. DB Devon Witherspoon was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.

Each of the 32 NFL teams gets to make one pick in each of the seven rounds of the draft. The rules on the draft state teams that didn't make the playoffs the last season, make the first 20 picks, to make teams more equal for the next season.