Disc golf players flock to QC for PDGA Tim Selinske US Masters Championships

Disc golfers from across the country will compete at five of the Quad City's best courses.
Disc Golfing

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nearly 300 disc golfers will compete in the Quad Cities for the Professional Disc Golf Association Tim Selinske U.S. Masters Championships on Sept. 8-11, according to a press release from Visit Quad Cities

Amateur and professional players aged 40+ from 37 states across the U.S. will compete in the major tournament. Fifteen Quad City residents will be amongst those competitors battling for more than $15,000 in cash prizes, according to the release. 

Visit Quad Cities and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply worked together to bring the PDGA major to the Quad Cities. 

Competitors will travel throughout the metro to play the disc golf courses at Eastern Avenue Park in Davenport, Devil's Glen Park and Middle Park in Bettendorf, and Camden Park in Milan.

For more information, visit the PDGA website.

