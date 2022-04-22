x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

QC High School Soccer: Bettendorf beats Moline in 4-1

The Bulldogs protected home field with a 4-1 win over the Maroons on Friday.

More Videos

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf cruised to a 4-1 win over Moline on Friday at TouVelle Stadium.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles