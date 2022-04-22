Sports QC High School Soccer: Bettendorf beats Moline in 4-1 The Bulldogs protected home field with a 4-1 win over the Maroons on Friday. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf cruised to a 4-1 win over Moline on Friday at TouVelle Stadium. ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles QC Storm fall 5-1, will play winner-take-all game 3 on Saturday These are the athletes balancing both baseball and football in college Iowa football wants your help picking a new song for the 'Hawkeye Wave'