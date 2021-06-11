QC Storm to open 2021-2022 season in October

The local hockey team will be playing their first matches since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-October.

Hockey is coming back to the Quad Cities after being absent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quad City Storm announced in a press release on Friday, June 11 that it's 2021-2022 season will begin with a home match at the TaxSlayer Center on Friday, October 15.

This marks the first QC Storm game since March 8th, 2020, in the early days of COVID-19 pandemic, ending a 505-day streak of no professional hockey in the area.