QC Storm renews contract with Vibrant Arena through 2026

The Quad Cities' pro hockey team will be making their home at the Vibrant Arena for another three years.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Storm and the Vibrant Arena have agreed on a lease contract keeping the hockey team in their home stadium for at least another three years.

The Quad Cities' pro hockey team announced the agreement on Monday, Feb. 6, extending the team's lease in the arena, for the first time since its new name and sponsor, through the 2025-2026 season.

“Hockey has a strong tradition here and we are very fortunate to have John (Dawson), Brian (Rothenberger) and their entire team as partners to continue the legacy and the impact a pro team provides our Quad Cities community,” said Vibrant Arena Executive Director Scott Mullen.

The Storm, now in their fourth season, have played in the arena since their inaugural season in 2018 when the stadium was under the Taxslayer Center name — playing every home game and hosting more than 275,000 fans there.

“The extension of our lease agreement is incredibly exciting,” Storm owner John Dawson said. “Five years ago my family and I made the decision to do everything we could to keep hockey here. We have made tremendous strides in the last five years and this extension helps solidify our future. To be clear, we would not be here without the support of our fans, corporate partners and the arena board.”

“We are reminded every day how fortunate we are to call Vibrant Arena our home,” said team president Brian Rothenberger. “This building is one of the premiere venues of its size in the world, and is an outstanding place to watch hockey. We are so thankful to have support from the Quad Cities, the City of Moline and Mayor Rayapati, and of course Scott Mullen and the rest of the outstanding staff here at Vibrant Arena. Without them, we would not be able to bring hockey to the community.”