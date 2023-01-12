Here's when the QC Storm will be playing against Vermilion County Bobcats

The Dec. 22 and 23 matches against the Bobcats were postponed due to the Christmas weekend cold snap. Here's when they've been rescheduled to.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Storm has announced new dates for a pair of matches against the Vermillion County Bobcats that were postponed due to bad weather.

The Dec. 22 and 23 matches were pushed back due to the cold snap that washed over the Quad Cities on Christmas weekend as heavy winds buffeted the area and temperatures plummeted.

Decades Night, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 22, is now set for Thursday, March 23 at 6:10 p.m.

Radar's Birthday, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 23, is now set for Friday, February 3 at 7:10 p.m.

Tickets purchased for the original games will be honored on the new dates.

The Feb. 3 match between the Bobcats and the Peoria Rivermen has been moved to Feb. 5 to accommodate.

PM and tickets can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com, TicketMaster and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.