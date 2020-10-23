The QC Steamwheelers are filing for dormancy for the 2021 season. With the prospect of not having fans the team felt this was the best course of action.

The Quad City Steamwheelers football team will not be playing for the 2021 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the organization, the team announced on Friday, October 23 that they filed for dormancy with the Indoor Football League.

"With so much uncertainty regarding the state of Illinois and its COVID-19 policies that restrict mass indoor gatherings the Steamwheelers feel they were left with no other alternative," read the statement.

The team's CEO Doug Bland said hosting games with fans in attendance at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois would be difficult given the state's restrictions on mass indoor gatherings.

Bland said the decision comes with the the fans, the players and the league in mind.

"We did not want to hinder the IFL in any way or our players (with) the opportunity to chase their NFL dreams due to our restrictions we have in the state of Illinois."

The team has committed to a Letter Affiliation Agreement for the 2022 season.