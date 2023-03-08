QC Steamwheelers partner with John Deere for Opening Day fundraiser

Coming off their most successful season in years, the pro indoor football team is giving back to the Quad Cities for their March 17 opener.

MOLINE, Ill. — The QC Steamwheelers are using the momentum of their most successful season in 20 years to raise money in their 2023 season opener.

The Quad Cities' indoor professional football team is partnering with John Deere for a special fundraiser for their March 17 season opener at the Vibrant Arena to raise money for River Bend Food Bank.

For their first game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers, the team is putting aside its usual navy, gold and red uniforms for John Deere green jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with all proceeds going to River Bend.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to raise money and awareness for the River Bend Food Bank on our season-opening game," Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said. “The green Deere jerseys are a very cool element of the opener, with the amount of John Deere collectors in the world I have a feeling these jerseys are going to bring some high bids which will benefit an amazing organization in the River Bend Food Bank."

March 17 is also John Deere Night, which allows Deere employees free tickets to the game.

The Steamwheelers had a long-awaited season of success in 2022 — making an appearance in the IFL National Championship game and being named the IFL Franchise of the year for their work on and off the field, in the community and in the business.

Tickets for the event start at $15 and can be purchased on the Steamwheelers website, Ticketmaster or at the Vibrant Arena Box Office. Group tickets and Suites are available by calling the Steamwheelers Sales Team at 309-517-2019 or emailing info@steamwheelersfootball.com.