The Quad Cities River Bandits are slated to become a Kansas City Royals affiliate. This move promotes the Quad Cities baseball team from a Single-A to Advanced-A.

River Bandits owner Dave Heller said the move up to Advanced-A baseball is "the best thing to happen to baseball in the Quad Cities since the renovation of Modern Woodmen Park."

“Having Advanced-A baseball in the Quad Cities means the players who come through our ballpark are markedly more likely to reach the major leagues," said Heller. "It’s a higher level of play, with better pitchers and better hitters and more experienced players. And there is no better organization in baseball than the Kansas City Royals, no one with whom we would rather affiliate."

The Royals also invited Omaha, Northwest Arkansas, and Columbia, South Carolina teams to join their 2021 affiliation. The Quad Cities' affiliation with the Royals will last at least five years.

Northwest of the Quad Cities, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa Kernels received an invitation from the Minnesota Twins.