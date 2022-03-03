x
Quad City Mallards legends preview Friday exhibition vs. Flint Generals

Former champs Patrick Nadeau and Kerry Toporowski preview Friday's Heroes vs. Villains exhibition at the TaxSlayer Center.

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad City Mallards Kerry Toporowski - full interview

