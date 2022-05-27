Sports QC High School Softball: Geneseo falls short in 6-2 loss vs. Metamora The Maple Leafs were defeated 6-2 in the 3A Sectional Championship on Friday. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video GENESEO, Ill. — Geneseo was defeated 6-2 by Metamora in the 3A Sectional Championship on Friday. ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles QC High School Baseball: Moline advances to Regional Championship with 6-2 win over Pekin QC Girls High School Soccer: Muscatine earns trip to State with 1-0 win over Linn Mar QC Girls High School Soccer: Spartans hold off Bulldogs in 2-0 win, advance to State