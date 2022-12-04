x
QC High School Soccer: Pleasant Valley defeats Bettendorf 2-1 in renewed rivalry

The Spartans took down the rival Bulldogs in penalty kicks on Tuesday.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Spartans took down the rival Bulldogs in penalty kicks on Tuesday in Bettendorf.

