Sports QC High School Soccer: Pleasant Valley defeats Bettendorf 2-1 in renewed rivalry The Spartans took down the rival Bulldogs in penalty kicks on Tuesday. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Spartans took down the rival Bulldogs in penalty kicks on Tuesday in Bettendorf. ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles River Bandits drop home opener to Cedar Rapids Kernels QC River Bandits named 'Team of the Year' by Baseball Digest