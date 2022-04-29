x
QC High School Soccer: Battle of bi-state foes ends in 1-1 tie between Geneseo and North Scott

The low-scoring affair between North Scott and Geneseo ended in a 1-1 tie on Friday.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The low-scoring affair between Geneseo and North Scott ended in a 1-1 tie on Friday in Eldridge.

