Sports QC Girls High School Soccer: Moline opens regional play with dominant 13-0 win over East Peoria The Maroons scored in the first two minutes of the match and never looked back in a 13-0 win. MOLINE, Ill. — Moline cruised to a 13-0 win to open regional play over East Peoria on Wednesday.