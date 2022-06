The victory marks the Boy Knights' first State win since 2003 and the final season for Coach Greg Zeller.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Assumption Boys took home the State title for the third time with a narrow victory over Western Christian.

Western Christian took an early lead with a goal bouncing off a Knight, but the Knights rallied to tie the game and sent it to penalty kicks.

With 3 successful kicks and a series of saves, the Knights sealed the game 2-1 and celebrated their first State win since 2003.