Sports QC High School Baseball: Sherrard takes 2A Regional opener over Alleman The Tigers defeated the Pioneers 2-0 in the 2A Regional opener on Monday. MILAN, Illinois — The Sherrard Tigers defeated the Alleman Pioneers 2-0 in the 2A Regional opener on Monday.