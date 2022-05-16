x
Sports

QC High School Baseball: Sherrard takes 2A Regional opener over Alleman

The Tigers defeated the Pioneers 2-0 in the 2A Regional opener on Monday.

MILAN, Illinois — The Sherrard Tigers defeated the Alleman Pioneers 2-0 in the 2A Regional opener on Monday.

