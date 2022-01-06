x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

QC High School Baseball: Illinois 3A Sectional Semifinals

Wednesday's highlights from Rock Island and Galesburg's Sectional Semifinals.

More Videos

WASHINGTON, Illinois —

  • Rock Island season ends after 15-1 loss to Morton
  • Galesburg falls just short in 3-2 loss to Washington

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles