Sports QC Girls High School Soccer: Pleasant Valley scores trio of 2nd half goals to beat Moline 3-2 The Spartans scored three times in the second half to down the Maroons in the regular-season finale. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video MOLINE, Ill. — Pleasant Valley completed a 3-2 comeback over Moline on Thursday in a regular-season finale. ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles QC High School Tennis: 2A Regional Championships QC High School Track: Geneseo, Bureau Valley Track Sectionals QC High School Baseball: Rocks defeats Pioneers 7-1