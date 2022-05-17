x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

QC Girls High School Soccer: Geneseo advances to title game after 5-0 win over Rock Island

Geneseo opened 2A postseason play with a win over their Western Big 6 conference foe.

More Videos

GENESEO, Ill. — Geneseo advanced to the 2A title game following a 5-0 win over Rock Island on Tuesday night.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles