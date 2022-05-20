x
QC Girls High School Soccer: Maple Leafs fall 1-0 in 2A Regional match against Peoria Notre Dame

The Maple Leafs fell just short in a 1-0 loss to Peoria ND on Friday.

GENESEO, Ill. — Geneseo fell just short in a 1-0 loss to Peoria Notre Dame in the 2A Regional Championship on Friday.

