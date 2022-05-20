Sports QC Girls High School Soccer: Maple Leafs fall 1-0 in 2A Regional match against Peoria Notre Dame The Maple Leafs fell just short in a 1-0 loss to Peoria ND on Friday. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video GENESEO, Ill. — Geneseo fell just short in a 1-0 loss to Peoria Notre Dame in the 2A Regional Championship on Friday. ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles Hawkeyes outslug Hoosiers in historic 30-16 win QC Girls High School Soccer: Assumption rolls to 9-0 win vs. West Liberty QC Girls High School Soccer: Moline opens regional play with dominant 13-0 win over East Peoria