The Lady Knights were looking to take home their sixth State title in a row but fell just short.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In a State Championship rematch, the Assumption Lady Knights met Des Moines Christian for the second year in a row, though this year's outcome was reversed.

Many barely-missed shots from Assumption led West Christian to take a close 0-1 lead, where the score remained for the rest of the match.