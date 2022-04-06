QC Boys High School Soccer: Pleasant Valley claims second straight State title

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was down to the wire, but Pleasant Valley boys' soccer successfully pulled off a repeat State championship.
The Spartans were back up against Northwest Waukee - the only team they'd lost to all season long.
Defense was the name of the game in regular time, as both teams held each other scoreless for 100 minutes, sending the game to penalty kicks.
The tension didn't end there, as the PK's point stayed neck-and-neck until Pleasant Valley jumped ahead 4-3, with keeper Jack Kilstrom making a huge save to clinch the 1-0 victory.
Pleasant Valley managed to claim its second consecutive State title. It was also the second year in a row that the Spartans kept their opponent scoreless at the championship.