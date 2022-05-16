x
QC Boys High School Soccer: Pleasant Valley earns MAC title after 5-0 win over Muscatine

The battle of unbeatens went the Spartans' way in a 5-0 win on Monday night.

RIVERDALE, Iowa — The battle of unbeatens went Pleasant Valley's way in a 5-0 win over Muscatine on Monday night.

